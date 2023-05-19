P.K. Yonge’s Ilayzia Wilcox commits to Edward Waters in Jacksonville

Wilcox carries on family legacy of hoopers at P.K. Yonge
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The wave of letter of intent signings continued on Thursday for the Blue Wave of P.K. Yonge. This time, it was basketball player Ilayzia Wilcox who committed to Edward Waters in Jacksonville. The Tigers compete as a Division II HBCU.

Wilcox comes from a long line of Blue Wave hoopers She was a varsity player since seventh grade, but Wilcox had much to overcome on the way to college ball--including the emotional blow that came with an injury.

“Last year, after my injury, my mental health kind of got bad,” said Wilcox. “As an athlete loving their sport and not being able to play their sport, basketball was kind of my way out, my therapy until I was able to get myself back and get the love back that I had for it.”

Edward Waters finished 13-15 last season.

