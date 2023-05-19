Scooter crash on University Avenue leaves 60-year-old man dead

A 60-year-old man was killed in a scooter crash that took place Wednesday evening
A 60-year-old man was killed in a scooter crash that took place Wednesday evening
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 60-year-old man is dead after his scooter crashed into an SUV Wednesday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a scooter crash near East University Avenue and Southeast 43rd Street in Gainesville.

TRENDING: Gainesville’s city workshop discussed ways to cut 19 million dollars from the budget

The rider of the scooter, a 60-year-old Gainesville man, was taken to Shands Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man died in the hospital Friday morning.

All eastbound lanes of University Avenue in the area were closed while investigators were on scene, but have since reopened.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

