Scooter crash on University Avenue leaves 60-year-old man dead

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A 60-year-old man is dead after his scooter crashed into an SUV Wednesday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a scooter crash near East University Avenue and Southeast 43rd Street in Gainesville.

The rider of the scooter, a 60-year-old Gainesville man, was taken to Shands Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man died in the hospital Friday morning.

All eastbound lanes of University Avenue in the area were closed while investigators were on scene, but have since reopened.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

