State appeals court has no standing to judge a dispute between Alachua County and three of its cities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a long wait, a state appeals court has ruled they have no standing to judge a dispute between Alachua County and three of its cities.

Newberry, Alachua, and Archer filed suit after voters approved a charter amendment allowing the county to regulate growth management.

In 2021 a circuit court judge ruled against the cities’ primary complaint.

Appeals court judges said they couldn’t rule on the case because two more complaints in the suit had not been decided.

