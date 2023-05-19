Thousands of acres burning in Ocala National Forest wildfire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Juniper Prairie Wilderness Fire continues to burn in Marion County.

Officials with the Ocala National Forest said the fire began after a lightning strike on April 27. The fire has burned more than four thousand acres.

“We do have some weather that’s typical for this time of year, but could cause the fire to do some different things,” said Tonee Davis, Public Information Officer for the Ocala National Forest. “It could cause it to flare up, to die down, or keep the firefighters from doing some burner opportunities.”

This is a joint effort between federal, state, and county agencies. Officials said everyone is safe, but fires are unpredictable.

“The closest neighbors are quite a few miles away, but fire does its own thing. It can hop the road, it can get to private property fairly quickly if given the right conditions,” said Davis.

TV20 spoke to a man who lives near the forest. He said he is keeping up with the fire to see when the area will reopen.

“It’s actually good for some parts because it’s cleaning the brush, but then again it’s also threatening the wildlife and everything else,” said Edward Wescott.

State Road 19 is closed between County Road 314 and State Road 40. Traffic is being detoured in this area. For more information, click here.

Marion County Solid Waste is closing the Lake George drop-off site to reduce traffic along State Road 19, near Juniper Springs. The recycling center is expected to reopen May 24, but residents are encouraged to use the Salt Springs Recycling Center in the meantime.

The Ocala National Forest, Florida Forest Service, Marion County Emergency Management, and Southern Area Incident Management Blue Team are hosting a community engagement meeting this Sunday, May 21.

Those interested in learning more about the fire and the current community fuels mitigation project are encouraged to attend. It will be at the Salt Springs Community Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

