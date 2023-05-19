Unemployment rates fall across North Central Florida

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s unemployment rate remained unchanged in April, however, the jobless rate dropped last month across North Central Florida.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reported a 2.4 percent unemployment rate for Alachua County in the month of April, a drop of 0.2 percent compared to the prior month.

The trend continued in Columbia County which reported a joblessness rate of 2.6 percent, 0.2 percent lower than in March.

The largest dip in North Central Florida was in Marion County. The unemployment rate fell 0.4 percent from March to April.

COUNTYAPRILMARCH
ALACHUA2.4%2.6%
BRANFORD2.3%2.6%
COLUMBIA2.6%2.8%
DIXIE2.8%3.1%
GILCHRIST2.5%2.7%
LEVY2.7%3.1%
MARION2.8%3.2%
UNION2.2%2.5%

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

