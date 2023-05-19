Williston scuba shop reopens following air-compressor tank explosion

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Aside from some cleanup work, staff members at a dive shop in Williston say the business is back to normal operations after Thursday’s explosion.

Williston police say an air compressor tank exploded inside the Florida Springs Scuba Shop on U.S.-27.

The explosion caused the front windows to shatter and even bowed the roof about six inches, but no one was hurt.

After an inspection, officials condemned parts of the store due to damage, but the shop is still open for business.

