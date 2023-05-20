Florida Power and Light customers could see drop in fuel bills by July

LAKE CITY, Fla. (NSF/WCJB) - Florida Power & Light customers in north central Florida could get a small break in their bills starting in July.

The utility submitted a proposal to the state Public Service Commission on Friday to reduce the fuel portion of customers’ bills by $256 million.

TRENDING: Thousands of acres burning in Ocala National Forest wildfire

That’s because of lower natural gas prices.

If approved by the Public Service Commission, this would be the third reduction for the fuel portion of FPL bills since the start of the year.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.