Florida Power and Light customers could see drop in fuel bills by July

Florida Power & Light submitted a proposal to the state Public Service Commission on Friday to reduce the fuel portion of customers’ bills by $256 million.
By News Service of Florida
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (NSF/WCJB) - Florida Power & Light customers in north central Florida could get a small break in their bills starting in July.

The utility submitted a proposal to the state Public Service Commission on Friday to reduce the fuel portion of customers’ bills by $256 million.

TRENDING: Thousands of acres burning in Ocala National Forest wildfire

That’s because of lower natural gas prices.

If approved by the Public Service Commission, this would be the third reduction for the fuel portion of FPL bills since the start of the year.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

North Marion advances to Class 4A state title game on walk-off hit
‘I have three storage units’: Ocala ranks top 3 in storage space sales in 2022
The Moody's investors service commented on the potential for GRU's takeover to hurt the city's...
Rep. Chuck Clemons responds to investment ratings concerns over GRU takeover
Rep. Chuck Clemons responds to investment ratings concerns over GRU takeover