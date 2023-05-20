Gator softball team walks it off vs Loyola Marymount, 3-2; advances to the winner’s bracket vs Stanford

Elizabeth Hightower goes 4 1/3 innings giving up one run off five hits
Florida utility Pal Egan (55) hits the game winning single in front of LMU catcher Izzy...
Florida utility Pal Egan (55) hits the game winning single in front of LMU catcher Izzy Jamgotchian (88) during an NCAA softball game on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)(Jed Jacobsohn | AP)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:26 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALO ALTO, CA. (WCJB) - The Florida softball team traveled northwest for the Stanford Regional to kick off another postseason run vs Loyola Marymount. Thanks to the seventh inning heroics by Sarah Longley and Pal Egan. Florida is in the winner’s bracket on Saturday after a 3-2 walk off win.

The Gators (36-20) were in lockstep with Loyola Marymount through the first three and a half innings. Florida breaks through in the bottom of the fourth inning off Kendra Falby’s RBI single, 1-0. In the top of the fifth inning, the Lions took the lead for the first time off a solo homer by Gabby Villa. Izzy Jamgotchian hit the go-ahead RBI single with two runners on base, 2-1.

In the seventh inning, Sarah Longley fired a homer to left center field to tie it at 2 a piece. Reagan Walsh would set up the game winning run with a single to left as pinch runner Christina Wellen came in for Walsh. Charla Echols followed it up with a single into the pitching circle to put two on for Pal Egan. Egan knocked it out to center field avoiding the attempted double play. Wellen sprints for home and the Gators advanced off their 10th regional victory.

Elizabeth Hightower and Rylee Trilcek combined for seven innings of work giving up only one run off five hits and rang up seven batters.

Florida will take on ninth seed Stanford on Saturday afternoon at 2 pm PT/5 pm ET.

If Florida wins, they will head to super regionals. If they lose, they will play the winner of Long Beach State and Loyola Marymount late Saturday evening in double-elimination play.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

Florida utility Jac Caglianone (14) waits for a throw to first during an NCAA baseball game...
UF baseball falls at Kentucky, 6-4
Newberry knocks off GHS, 24-7 in spring football scrimmage; Columbia falls to Bartram Trail, 50-20
Newberry 24 GHS 7
Newberry knocks off GHS, 24-7 in spring football scrimmage; Columbia falls to Bartram Trail, 50-20
Hammond Stadium, Fort Myers
North Marion advances to Class 4A state title game on walk-off hit