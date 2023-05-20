‘Gross Out’ exhibit kicks off at Discovery Center in Ocala

The 'Gross Out' exhibit is one three displays that happens annually.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OCALA Fla. (WCJB) - A new exhibit is kicking off at the Discovery Center in Ocala that explores the unpleasant side of the human body.

The ‘Gross Out’ exhibit is one three displays that happens annually, and it teaches children about the ‘gross’ side of science.

Families can learn about what blood is made of, earwax, snot, and other body functions.

The interactive exhibits and activities are geared towards children of all ages and abilities.

“I’m going to put the word out more,” shared resident Sara Keebler. “Doing more things like this is really great. I think that keeping kids engaged rather than them doing other things like electronics. It really gives them a way to actually do it then just see it.”

The event is sponsored by organizations like Ocala Electric Utility. The exhibit is $8 for general admission and is open until August 26th.

