‘I have three storage units’: Ocala ranks top 3 in storage space sales in 2022

The city reached $166 million in transactions in 2022.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Self storage units are one of the many businesses one may drive by everyday. According to StorageCafe, an industry-based publication, the city of Ocala is ranked top three for storage space sales.

The city reached $166 million in transactions in 2022, just ahead of Brooklyn, New York.

The longtime manager of American Self Storage said this maybe a result of Ocala being a fast-growing city. “It makes me feel good I’m sure a lot of people are moving to the area because of the weather and because of a lot of other factors,” shared Bouffard. “A lot has to do with the building, a lot of home building is going on.”

Officials concluded self storage property sales totaled around $10 billion in 2022 nationwide.

“A lot of people are waiting for houses to be finished so they need a place to store all their furniture and things so we get a lot of that,” shared Bouffard. “A lot of people just need the extra space, so they rent a space from us.”

Residents told TV20 they have been renting units since the pandemic to organize furniture, seasonal decorations and business inventory. Ocala resident, Michelle Pepin said she’s one of the contributors to self-storage sales.

“I have three storage units I run a nonprofit so I take in a lot of donations to apartments,” shared Pepin. “I work in recovery, so if people are moving in to new apartments or they’re in need of things hopefully I look in my storage unit and if there’s something in there that they need, they’re more than welcome to have it.”

Despite the city holding around 60-thousand people, larger cities like The Bronx and Phoenix, ranked first and second respectively, last year.

