Lanes blocked on I-75 in Alachua County due to semi-truck crash

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Emergency crews worked to clear Interstate 75 in Alachua County after a semi-truck overturned. A second multi-vehicle accident also occurred in the area.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a semi-truck struck the guardrail on I-75 Southbound near mile marker 403, south of the Alachua Columbia county line. The semi collided with a pickup truck and rolled over.

The crash caused two lanes to be blocked both north and southbound. Crews were able to a lane in each direction leaving two lanes open north and southbound.

High Springs firefighters say the semi-truck driver was not seriously hurt.

Emergency crews respond to overturned semi-truck on I-75 (FL511)

A second accident occurred just a mile up the road on I-75. Alachua County Sheriff, Alachua County Fire Rescue, and High Springs Fire Department all responded to the scene of a four-vehicle accident at the CR-236 exit.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle wreck on I-75 (FL511)

