Newberry knocks off GHS, 24-7 in spring football scrimmage; Columbia falls to Bartram Trail, 50-20

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two football teams on the opposite ends of the spectrum last season clashed at Citizens Field. Newberry from Class 1R is coming off a 6-4 season while Gainesville is developing a new culture with the Class 3S Hurricanes football program. Newberry wins the spring football scrimmage, 24-7.

Newberry took an early 10-0 lead and despite GHS scoring a touchdown before halftime, 10-7. The Panthers scored 14 unanswered points in the second half, both JV squads finished out the evening. It was also Ian Scott’s debut as the Hurricanes football coach.

Columbia, fresh off their postseason run to the Class 3S state semifinal hosted Bartram Trail out of Class 4S. Columbia tied it at 7 midway through the first quarter, but the Bears explosive offense outscored the Tigers, 43-13. The final score was 50-20.

