Newberry residence celebrated the 78th Watermelon Festival
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry residents got the chance to celebrate a sweet treat during the 78th Newberry Watermelon Festival.
City officials say the fest is an important tradition in the area.
It featured a variety of activities, including a parade and a beauty pageant.
Residents also got to indulge their sweet tooth, getting a variety of treats including watermelon.
Tori Mills was deemed a beauty pageant queen.
Mills will have duties representing the city and the festival all year long.
TRENDING: ‘Gross Out’ exhibit kicks off at Discovery Center in Ocala
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.