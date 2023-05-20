Newberry residence celebrated the 78th Watermelon Festival

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry residents got the chance to celebrate a sweet treat during the 78th Newberry Watermelon Festival.

City officials say the fest is an important tradition in the area.

It featured a variety of activities, including a parade and a beauty pageant.

Residents also got to indulge their sweet tooth, getting a variety of treats including watermelon.

Tori Mills was deemed a beauty pageant queen.

Mills will have duties representing the city and the festival all year long.

