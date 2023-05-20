North Marion advances to Class 4A state title game on walk-off hit

Cooper Jones, Hunter Jones heroics set the stage for Bobby Gottuso’s game-winner
Hammond Stadium, Fort Myers
Hammond Stadium, Fort Myers(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WCJB) -North Marion’s Bobby Gottuso delivered a walk-off RBI hit in the bottom of the seventh inning to send the Colts to the Class 4A state baseball title game on Friday in Fort Myers.  North Marion won its state semifinal over a stubborn Sunset squad, 5-4.  North Marion (26-5) will appear in the championship game for the second time in three years.

Cooper Jones homered twice for the Colts, his 13th and 14th of the season, giving North Marion a 4-2 lead in the top of the second.  William Long also contributed an RBI on a first inning single.

Hunter Jones started on the mound for the Colts and was masterful, striking out 13 batters over seven innings, including five in a two-inning span in the fourth and fifth.  Jones allowed eight hits.

Sunset enjoyed a historic turnaround.  The Knights never led the state semifinal but tied it up twice.  They finished 17-9 after going a combined 1-31 in the previous two seasons.

In Saturday’s finals, North Marion will face Bishop Kenny, a 4-1 winner over Jefferson.  The Colts beat the Crusaders (19-10) back on March 8, 2-0.  Bishop Kenny enters the finals on an eight-game winning streak, while North Marion has now won its last seven.  First pitch is at 5 p.m. at Hammond Stadium.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Lafayette falls in state title game matchup against Chipley, 10-1
St. Francis School, Thursday
P.K. Yonge blanks St. Francis in spring football scrimmage, 23-0
P.K. Yonge blanks St. Francis in spring football scrimmage
Florida infielder Cade Kurland (4) bats during an NCAA baseball game against Florida State on...
No. 4 Gator baseball team pulls away from Kentucky, 10-3 for fourth straight SEC win