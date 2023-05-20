Rep. Chuck Clemons responds to investment ratings concerns over GRU takeover

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State representative Chuck Clemons is downplaying the negative comment issued by investment rating firm “Moody’s” over the new authority that will govern GRU.

The firm expressed concern the change would lead to “potentially cutting financial transfers to the city and hurting its credit quality.”

TRENDING: Marion County deputies search for 3 missing children

Clemons, who sponsored the bill creating the new authority, said city commissioners are already cutting into the transfer, and that the city of Gainesville’s mismanagement of GRU is to blame.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.