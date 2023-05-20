UF baseball falls at Kentucky, 6-4

LEXINGTON, KY. (WCJB) - Another rubber match for the Florida baseball team as they fall 6-4 at No. 19 Kentucky

The Gators (41-12) struck first offensively in the top of the first inning as Wyatt Langford hit his 15th homer of the year, 1-0. However, the Wildcats (36-19) tied it up at 1. In the top of the third inning, Florida regained the lead off Jac Caglianone’s 28th home run of the season, a two-run shot to make it 3-1.

Kentucky refused to go away in the bottom of the fourth inning as they tied it at 3 off two homers by Reuben Church and Grant Smith. The Wildcats took their first lead of the game off a RBI single to the corner of left field, 4-3. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Kentucky added two insurance runs, 6-3.

Langford’s hot streak continued with his 16th homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut Kentucky’s lead to 6-4. Langford finished the evening 2 for 4 and his two jacks.

Brandon Sproat (7-3) rang up seven batters but surrendered six runs off seven hits and chased after only five innings. Cade Fisher showed why this bullpen has hit their stride pitching three shutout innings and giving up only two hits.

The Gators will send “two-way” player Jac Caglianone to the mound on Saturday for the regular season finale. First pitch is at 2pm ET

