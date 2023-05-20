Waldo leaders raising money for kids at community car show

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - It might only be May-- but city of Waldo leaders are already looking ahead to help kids during the holiday season.

The city held their 3rd annual community car show at Waldo City Square today.

There were 86 cars showcased, and 35 awards up for grabs in numerous different categories.

“People come out here and they might see a vehicle that they’ve never seen before or they may have had one when they were growing up,” said a member of the Gainesville Street Rods, Don Bell. “They remember shows like American Graffiti things like that. It just brings the inner child out in them. We all used to play with Hot Wheels and stuff like that, now as the older we get we get to play with our full-sized hot rods.”

The event was organized by Gainesville street rods and raises funds to benefit the people of Waldo.

“They’re able to purchase Christmas gifts that may not be fortunate,” said Bell. “Anything to basically help the community, a couple of the cruisings that they’ve done up here has also went to the help restore the community center, right here where we’re having our car show today.”

Last year the city raised about 500 dollars and they are looking to surpass that goal this year.

