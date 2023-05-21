Car enthusiasts raise money for Boys and Girls Club of Marion County

Vintage car fans cruised down to Marion County to support a kids organization.
By Emma Delamo
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Car enthusiasts cruised down to Marion County to support a kids organization.

They stopped by the War Horse Harley Davidson in Ocala for the third annual Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Festival.

The event benefits the Boys and Girls Club of Marion County.

“I thought it was a great event to come support the kids,” said participant Shannon Ruckart.

Rows of vintage cars and motorcycles caught the attention of guests.

“We love classic cars and the opportunity to show off your car,” said participant Joe Deklinski. “Looking at other folks’ car is just the draw.”

The event was free to the public.

