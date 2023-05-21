Fire Department officials met for the First Responder Mental Health Day

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire Department officials across North Central Florida came together on May 20th, to celebrate First Responder Mental Health Day.

Alachua County, Bradford County, and Marion County Fire Rescue employees gathered at Camp Cuscowilla to participate in mental health classes and activities.

Fire Rescue Chiefs from multiple departments spoke out about their experiences with mental health.

Officials from the University of Florida’s Police Department also got a chance to speak.

Officials from Alachua and Bradford County planned the inaugural event.

TRENDING: Marion County residents learn about wildfire at community meeting

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.