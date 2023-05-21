Fire Department officials met for the First Responder Mental Health Day

NCFL Fire Department officials gathered to participate in the First Responder Mental Health Day.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire Department officials across North Central Florida came together on May 20th, to celebrate First Responder Mental Health Day.

Alachua County, Bradford County, and Marion County Fire Rescue employees gathered at Camp Cuscowilla to participate in mental health classes and activities.

Fire Rescue Chiefs from multiple departments spoke out about their experiences with mental health.

Officials from the University of Florida’s Police Department also got a chance to speak.

Officials from Alachua and Bradford County planned the inaugural event.

