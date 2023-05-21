Gator softball team staves off elimination vs Loyola Marymount; earns another shot vs Stanford

Rylee Trilcek pitched a complete game in the victory
Florida infielder Skylar Wallace, left, tags out LMU outfielder Sydney Poole, right, on a steal...
Florida infielder Skylar Wallace, left, tags out LMU outfielder Sydney Poole, right, on a steal attempt during an NCAA softball game on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)(Jed Jacobsohn | AP)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PALO ALTO, CA (WCJB) - After the uplifting walk off win vs Loyola Marymount on Friday, the Florida softball team clashed with No. 9 Stanford. Stanford shut out Florida in six innings, 8-0.

The Gators (37-21) mustered up only two hits in six innings vs Stanford freshman pitcher Nijaree Canady. Canady led the country as a freshman with a 0.49 ERA.

The Cardinals (42-13) chased Gators hurler Elizabeth Hightower after only three innings with five runs in the third inning.

Florida will have a rematch with Loyola Marymount late Saturday night in an elimination game.

Gators stay alive after a 10-6 win vs Loyola Marymount

The Florida offense was off to a good start with a 2-0 lead off a fielder’s choice off a hit by Charla Echols and a RBI single by Kaila Pollard. The Gators continued the offensive fireworks in the bottom of the second inning as Reagan Walsh hit a two-run homer. Florida scored three runs in the inning, 5-0.

However, the Lions (27-22) refused to go away by cutting into Florida’s lead in the final two innings with five runs to make it 10-6.

Rylee Trilcek threw a complete game and rang up five batters, but surrendered six runs off seven hits including two homers in the seventh inning.

The Gators have to win back-to-back games vs ninth seeded Stanford to advance to the Super Regionals. If Stanford wins on Sunday, the season ends for the Gators.

The rematch is at 4pm ET in Palo Alto, CA at Boyd and Jill Smith Family Stadium. If the Gators win, they play another against each other at 6:30pm.

