TB McPherson park empties on first weekend without Peaceful Sunday gathering

People in East Gainesville say they have been holding the weekly gatherings in the park for nearly 25 years
People in East Gainesville say they have been holding the weekly gatherings in the park for...
People in East Gainesville say they have been holding the weekly gatherings in the park for nearly 25 years(WCJB)
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TB McPherson Park in East Gainesville sat empty on Sunday as the park closed for the first time following a city decision.

City officials announced the park would begin closing on Sundays in response to Peaceful Sundays--a weekly community gathering that was previously permitted by the city.

Organizers of the event say they’ve been holding them for nearly 25 years and they are important to the community in East Gainesville.

“[We] just enjoy ourselves on a Sunday after a long week--most people work six days a week so on Sunday they want to cool down and wind down--and it just grew and grew and grew,” said one of the founders, Tim Curry.

The park was closed in response to increased complaints about the event. Neighbors say it was getting more confrontational and disrupting to the area.

However, Curry says the event has always been peaceful and throughout the years there have only been minor incidents.

He says Peaceful Sundays have always been just that.

“Everybody brings whatever they need to bring and then we have a real nice time,” said Curry. “There are no problems, no trouble, no drama, none of that cause we tell them to leave that stuff at home or take it somewhere else.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Workers at the zoo say these kinds of days are vitally important to conservation efforts for...
Santa Fe teaching zoo hosts world tree kangaroo day celebration
WCJB WEATHER
Both lanes are now cleared on I-75 in Alachua County after a semi-truck flipped and a separate multi
Newberry celebrated the 78th Newberry Watermelon Festival with a parade, beauty pageant, and...
Newberry residence celebrated the 78th Watermelon Festival