Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. testifies about employee lawsuits

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. was scheduled to appear in court on Monday as the sheriff’s office faces three lawsuits regarding the treatment of employees.

Sheriff Watson was ordered to appear at 1 p.m. to testify regarding three lawsuits brought by employees. Cpt. Rebecca Butscher, Sgt. Kevin Davis, and former Sgt. Frank Williams were found in violation of the sheriff’s office policy during internal affairs investigations. The employees argue the way the matters were handled violated Florida’s Officer’s Bill of Rights.

They are requesting the court approve a Writ of Mandamus requiring the sheriff to hold a compliance review hearing about the matters.

Butscher is a 30-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and claims Watson did not hear her after an investigation found she was “insubordinate.” Williams was fired after he violated the sheriff’s office’s social media policy by posting criticism of the agency’s promotion decisions.

Davis is accusing Watson of violating his rights under the Florida Civil Rights Act and the federal Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution.

This story will be updated with details about the testimony after the hearing.

