Florida gas prices see a decline as Memorial Day weekend approaches

Statewide, the average price of a gallon of regular gas is now $3.40, which is 8 cents lower than a week ago.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida gas prices have gone down over the past month, and just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

For our area, Gilchrist County has the lowest prices, with an average around $3.22.

Levy is the most expensive at $3.51.

Drivers last year were paying $4.48 per gallon on average last year.

Drivers last year were paying $4.48 per gallon on average last year.

A Triple AAA spokesperson says prices are expected to stay low this week.

“We’ve got a break from rising oil prices” said Mark Jenkins. “In fact, oil prices have dropped pretty significantly, which lowers the floor for gas prices as well. The hope is that that trend will continue, and we’ll continue to get a break at the pump.”

The highest average gas prices statewide this week are in West Palm Beach, Naples and Miami.

The lowest average prices are in the panhandle.

