Lanes on I-75 are blocked in Marion County after a semi-truck flipped

A semi-truck hit the railing and flipped causing landed on part of I-75 to be blocked in Marion County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic is blocked on parts of I-75 in Marion County after a semi-truck hit the railing and flipped.

Two lanes are currently closed near Exit 354 in Ocala as crews work to clean up the wreckage.

FHP troopers were dispatched to the area.

The cause of the wreck is unknown at this time.

TRENDING: Car enthusiasts raise money for Boys and Girls Club of Marion County

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

Owners of one Ocala business discuss how they serve their community by providing flooring...
Ocala CEP highlights how one Ocala briskness is serving its community
TV20s Ruelle Fludd has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida - clipped version
Ocala CEP highlights how one Ocala briskness is serving its community