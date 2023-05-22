Lanes on I-75 are blocked in Marion County after a semi-truck flipped

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Traffic is blocked on parts of I-75 in Marion County after a semi-truck hit the railing and flipped.

Two lanes are currently closed near Exit 354 in Ocala as crews work to clean up the wreckage.

FHP troopers were dispatched to the area.

The cause of the wreck is unknown at this time.

