Motorcycle rider dies after wreck in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a motorcycle rider has died after colliding with a pickup truck in Marion County.

According to state troopers, the 66-year-old man from Ocklawaha died on Sunday at the hospital after a crash last Wednesday.

The pickup truck was headed east on State Road 326 just before 11 a.m. When the truck reached the intersection of Northeast 25th Avenue, the driver entered the path of a motorcycle at the stop sign. Troopers say the motorcycle had the right-of-way.

TRENDING: Marion County residents learn about wildfire at community meeting

The rider was thrown from his bike. He was critically injured and taken to the hospital where he later died.

No one in the truck was hurt.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.