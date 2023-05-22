Motorcycle rider dies after wreck in Marion County

Wreck (gfx)
Wreck (gfx)(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a motorcycle rider has died after colliding with a pickup truck in Marion County.

According to state troopers, the 66-year-old man from Ocklawaha died on Sunday at the hospital after a crash last Wednesday.

The pickup truck was headed east on State Road 326 just before 11 a.m. When the truck reached the intersection of Northeast 25th Avenue, the driver entered the path of a motorcycle at the stop sign. Troopers say the motorcycle had the right-of-way.

TRENDING: Marion County residents learn about wildfire at community meeting

The rider was thrown from his bike. He was critically injured and taken to the hospital where he later died.

No one in the truck was hurt.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

Sheriff Watson prepares to testify at Alachua County Courthouse
Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. testifies about employee lawsuits
Wild horses in Paynes Prairie have been residents since the 1600s.
What’s Growing On: Wild Horses in Paynes Prairie
Natural defects in a tree may not predict whether a tree will fall in strong winds from a...
What’s Growing On: Tree Removal & Hurricane Season
What's Growing On: Tree Removal Ahead of Hurricane Season