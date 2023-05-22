NCFL organization holds monthly meeting to brainstorm strategies to help black community

By Alexus Goings
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -People with the strategic community alliance are addressing challenges within the black community in Marion County.

Sca’s secretary Cain Davis said there’s been an increase in attendance since its creation two years.

“The good thing that come out of these meetings is that individuals are saying we can come together,” said Davis. “I think this approach will bring us together in way that could be sustained over a period of multiple years.”

At last month’s meeting, residents participated in a “SWOT” analysis, where they to identified the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats within the black community.

The analysis showed weaknesses in leadership, mentorship, and exposure. Davis said this approach creates accountability and while diversity has many advantages, it also could have some drawbacks.

“Back in the civil rights movement, we would welcome talking to members of the kkk but today we can’t even talk about to people who are in a different political party than we are in so from that perspective, I think diversity has a bad wrap.”

Tonight’s meeting will be centered around creating a strategic plan to help resolve these issues.

The meetings are held once a month and they’ll meet at 6 p.m. at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center.

