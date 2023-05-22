Ocala business temporarily closes due to a sinkhole

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Vitamin Shoppe in Ocala is closed due to a sinkhole opening over the weekend on Saturday morning.

The sinkhole is located in the parking lot of the Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza on SW College Road and SW 27th Avenue.

The property manager told TV20 that Public Works employees from the city are expected to recheck the site later today.

The store is closed for the time being, but other businesses in the plaza are open.

