Ocala business temporarily closes due to a sinkhole

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Vitamin Shoppe in Ocala is closed due to a sinkhole opening over the weekend on Saturday morning.

The sinkhole is located in the parking lot of the Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza on SW College Road and SW 27th Avenue.

The property manager told TV20 that Public Works employees from the city are expected to recheck the site later today.

The store is closed for the time being, but other businesses in the plaza are open.

TRENDING: Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. testifies about employee lawsuits

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

TV20 Your Money: Life insurance policies
A group of teens from AMIkids got to tour TV20's studio while on a field trip
TV20 welcomes a group of special visitors
TV20 welcomes a group of special visitors
Vitamin Shoppe in Ocala is temporarily closed due to a sinkhole