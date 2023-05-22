Officers arrest barricaded stabbing suspect in Southwest Gainesville

After a more than 7-hour armed standoff, Gainesville Police Department officers were able to arrest a stabbing suspect
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a more than 7-hour armed standoff, Gainesville Police Department officers were able to arrest a stabbing suspect barricaded in a home.

Officers say around 2:35 a.m., they were called out to the Anglewood subdivision off Southwest 40th Street on reports of a stabbing. Ronald Shultz, 28, was identified as the suspect.

He made contact with officers initially but refused to go outside. When officers spoke to him, Shutlz came to the door armed with a pistol and shotgun.

Shultz eventually exited the home unarmed and was arrested by GPD SWAT members.

He was arrested on charges including aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

