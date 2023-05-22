Officers arrest barricaded stabbing suspect in Southwest Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a more than 7-hour armed standoff, Gainesville Police Department officers were able to arrest a stabbing suspect barricaded in a home.

Officers say around 2:35 a.m., they were called out to the Anglewood subdivision off Southwest 40th Street on reports of a stabbing. Ronald Shultz, 28, was identified as the suspect.

He made contact with officers initially but refused to go outside. When officers spoke to him, Shutlz came to the door armed with a pistol and shotgun.

TRENDING: Semi-truck driver arrested for DUI after wrecking on I-75

Shultz eventually exited the home unarmed and was arrested by GPD SWAT members.

He was arrested on charges including aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.