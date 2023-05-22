The season ended for the Gator softball team in a 11-2 loss in the Stanford regional championship

The Gators finished the season at 38-22
Florida outfielder Christina Wellen (26) and Skylar Wallace (17) celebrate after defeating LMU...
Florida outfielder Christina Wellen (26) and Skylar Wallace (17) celebrate after defeating LMU during an NCAA softball game on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)(Jed Jacobsohn | AP)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALO ALTO, CA (WCJB) - The 2022-23 season for the Florida softball team vs No. 9 Stanford on Sunday afternoon in the Stanford Regional, 11-2.

The Gators (38-22) were down 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning. Two runners on for Charla Echols as she singled to right to tie it up at 1. Echols ends her Gator season with a team-high 68 runs batted. Reagan Walsh brings home Kendra Falby as Florida takes a 2-1 lead.

However, the Cardinals (43-13) took advantage in the top of the third inning with 2 away. Stanford scored off back-to-back RBI singles to take back the lead, 3-2. In the top of the fourth inning, head coach Tim Walton was ejected after arguing balls and strikes.

Stanford scored 10 unanswered runs to punch their ticket to Super Regionals.

Gator pitcher Rylee Trilcek ended the season with a record of 15-6, Elizabeth Hightower (15-13), and Lexie Delbrey (7-2).

The Gators finished the season at 38-22 with an 11-13 conference record.

