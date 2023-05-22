Semi-truck driver arrested for DUI after wrecking on I-75

Semi-truck driver Demetrius Smith, 42, arrested for DUI
Semi-truck driver Demetrius Smith, 42, arrested for DUI(ASO, ACFR)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A semi-truck driver was arrested for driving under the influence after causing a wreck on Interstate 75 on Saturday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol troopers, Demetrius Smith, 42, was driving a semi-truck on I-75 near High Springs. At mile marker 403, the semi collided with the guardrail and flipped.

Lanes were closed on the interstate for hours as crews worked to remove the vehicle from the road.

Smith was booked into the Alachua County Jail on charges of DUI and DUI causing property damage. He was not seriously hurt in the wreck.

Emergency crews cleared both northbound and southbound lanes of I-75 in Alachua County after a semi-truck flipped over followed by a multi-vehicle crash.

