‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Shoppers and employees are no longer allowed to enter the Vitamin Shoppe in Ocala due to a sinkhole in the parking lot.

The store is located in the Gaitway Plaza on SW College Road and SW 27th Avenue. The sinkhole opened over the weekend on Saturday morning.

The general contractor in charge of repairs told TV20 the storm drain was damaged and caused water to leak out the sides, slowly creating a sinkhole once the pipe collapsed.

He said the hole is about 30 feet wide and 18 feet deep.

City officials said property management will fix the sinkhole since it is on private property. However, the contractors and engineers will submit a repair plan for the city building department to approve.

The repairs are expected to take two to three weeks.

“I would think with everything involved, get it in place this week, and be done by the middle of June or second week of June,” said Dwight Smith, president of D&D Smith Constructors.

Drivers on SW College Road and SW 27th Avenue are not affected by the sinkhole, but crews are closely monitoring it.

“This sinkhole is headed back towards the Ross and Bed, Bath, and Beyond back into the property,” said Smith. “We will try to mitigate it as soon as possible.”

The store is closed for the time being, but other businesses in the plaza are open.

TRENDING: Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. testifies about employee lawsuits

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.