TV20 welcomes a group of special visitors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Teens from AMIkids got to see what it’s like to work at a tv station.

They got to tour the studio and learn how a newscast is put together.

They spent some time with Mike Potter seeing how the weather is forecasted.

The organization has been around for over 40 years and has chapters across the nation.

