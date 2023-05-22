The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

TV20s Ruelle Fludd has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At 6 p.m. Monday night, Alachua County Commissioners meet with commissioners for the City of Alachua for a joint meeting.

On the agenda is a discussion on the infrastructure surtax and the trunked radio system.

On Tuesday evening, law enforcement leaders in Columbia County honor their fallen heroes. It’s planned for 6:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Lake City, on NE Justice Street.

The Chief Greg Graham Legacy Foundation is hosting a mental health luncheon on Wednesday morning. The event will feature a panel of industry experts. It starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton Ocala Churchill Ballroom.

The Friday before Memorial Day, family members of the American Legion Auxiliary’s hand out red crepe paper poppies. The day is dedicated to the flower, as it symbolizes remembrance for the group.

