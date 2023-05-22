Wildfire in the Ocala National Forest is now at 4200 acres
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT MCCOY, Fla. (WCJB) - An update on the Juniper Prairie Wilderness fire in the Ocala National Forest.
The fire is now around 4200 acres and about 44% contained.
Officials with the US Forest Service say the recent rain helped put out some of the fire.
But the area around Silver Glen Campground remains a hotspot.
Crews are working to make sure that area is exposed to rainfall and are breaking down some of the protection that had been set up in certain places.
