$8K donated for Newberry to install Safe Haven Baby Box

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A second baby box could be installed in North Central Florida after a large donation was made to the city of Newberry.

According to Mayor Jordan Marlowe, the city was short $8,000 to get a Safe Haven Baby Box installed at the city’s fire station after holding a T-shirt fundraiser. However, Jordan Fairfield, a newly appointed Newberry Planning and Zoning Board member, donated the rest of the money.

A date has not yet been set to install the box.

The first baby box in the region was installed in Ocala. It was used for the first time in January.

Florida law allows parents to surrender their newborns up to seven days old at a hospital or fire station.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

