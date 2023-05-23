$8K donated for Newberry to install Safe Haven Baby Box

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A second baby box could be installed in North Central Florida after a large donation was made to the city of Newberry.

According to Mayor Jordan Marlowe, the city was short $8,000 to get a Safe Haven Baby Box installed at the city’s fire station after holding a T-shirt fundraiser. However, Jordan Fairfield, a newly appointed Newberry Planning and Zoning Board member, donated the rest of the money.

A date has not yet been set to install the box.

The first baby box in the region was installed in Ocala. It was used for the first time in January.

A healthy newborn is being cared for after the child was surrendered anonymously at a safe drop-off box in Ocala

Florida law allows parents to surrender their newborns up to seven days old at a hospital or fire station.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

