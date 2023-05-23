Alachua County NAACP branch leaders approve of state travel warning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The NAACP warning about traveling through Florida was not a surprising move to state-branch members.

According to Alachua County NAACP branch President Evelyn Fox, the announcement was decided during a state conference in April. The organization had to wait on national approval before the advisory was announced last week. The NAACP made this “safety warning” toward black Americans in response to legislation made by Governor Ron Desantis.

This advisory is a direct response to the removal of critical race theory in schools and getting rid of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in state colleges and universities. There is no timetable for when this advisory could end.

“It’s going to last for a while and I think people of color will listen to the NAACP. We have not steered them wrong in the 115 years we’ve been around,” said Foxx.

The organization is still prioritizing black history demonstrations in the state as Juneteenth approaches. According to Foxx, Gainesville will be one of 15 cities were the John Lewis “Stay Woke” bus will stop on the holiday. Books that could be questioned under new state laws will be passed out at Bo Diddley Plaza on that day.

As for the removal of DEI programs, Foxx says she has met with Santa Fe College leadership and is scheduling a meeting with University of Florida President Ben Sasse on the topic.

“We are staying woke which means to us stay aware of what’s going on,” said Foxx.

State NAACP branches meet again in Orlando on June 17.

