An international sporting event may be held in Alachua County in 2025

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The new sports complex at Celebration Pointe is already drawing international attention.

The Alachua County Sports and Events Center could be the site for the 2025 World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships.

In the bidding process, Boston backed out, leaving Gainesville the front runner to host the international event.

Alachua County commissioners voted unanimously to send a letter expressing their desire and ability to bring the event to North Central Florida.

The commissioners spent hours discussing the language they want to use in the letter and the word “commitment.”

A few commissioners seemed concerned with pledging a dollar amount to build an outdoor track for a cross country portion of the event because they do not know exactly where the money is going.

Tourist department staff say they support funding for an outdoor track for a cross country event that would be part of the event.

Jessica Hurov, tourism development manager, says she this event would create a positive economic impact.

“We are looking at about 1.8 million in direct lodging spend from them and an over 12 million dollar economic impact.”

All of the commissioners said they are committed to bringing the event to Alachua County.

Officials say they have enough money in TDC reserves to construct the needed track.

“We are so appreciative and grateful for this support of our board of county commissioners for this submittal of the bid,” said Hurov, “that’s why we were here today requesting the approval for their support for the commitment showing that the county has the intent and the resources.”

Alachua County would be the first location in the United States to host the WMA Indoor Championships in Gainesville.

