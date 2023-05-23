Gainesville church founder arrested for aggravated child abuse

Alachua County Jail booking photo for Lorenzo Crawford, 54
Alachua County Jail booking photo for Lorenzo Crawford, 54(ASO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The founder of a church in Gainesville was charged by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated child abuse.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lorenzo L. Crawford, 54, was arrested after an investigation was launched into reports of sexual abuse of a child at Christian Coalition Family Church.

Deputies say a child told a family member about another child confided in them about being sexually abused by another member of the church. The family member told Crawford about the incident.

TRENDING: Marion County deputies arrest 20 men during undercover operation

Crawford brought the child to his office and scolded the child. He then made the child pull down their pants and hit the child with a belt. The beating caused significant bleeding and left markings still visible four months later.

Deputies say they are investigating other “serious allegations against Crawford.”

