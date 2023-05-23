Gainesville City Commissioners try to finalize the utilities 2024 fiscal year budget

Gainesville City Commissioners may hand off some costs to Gainesville Regional Utilities as they try to finalize the utility's fiscal year 2024 budget.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:51 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville City Commissioners may hand off some costs to Gainesville Regional Utilities.

This was during a workshop this afternoon as they try to finalize the utility’s fiscal year 2024 budget.

The fuel budget, fuel levelization process, water and wastewater connection charges, plus streetlight rates were among the topics discussed.

Some of the suggestions were not met with enthusiasm.

“But I’m not going to tell staff three months out from finalizing a budget to go figure out a new form of luck. Because that’s not fair to you. It’s not fair to general government. It’s not fair to people who want to know what’s going on with their jobs and their taxes,” said City Commissioner Reina Saco.

The next city commission budget workshop is this May 25th at one p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

