Gardening enthusiasts in Marion County will have full tables this summer

By Kristin Chase
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders with the UF/IFAS Marion County extension hosted the “Plant to Plate” workshop.

Gardening enthusiasts were taught how to grow, cook, and preserve their own fresh food.

This was through learning the history of Marion County agriculture, how to use irrigation systems, and even growing edible plants!

“Marion County has a wonderful history of agriculture, so we started with that then went into vegetable and fruit production,” said Florida-Friendly Landscaping agent, Amanda Marek. “Everyone is going home with kits on how to grow their own vegetables and fruits, including sweet potatoes. We also have a hydroponic starter kit.”

Marek said right now is the best time to start growing fruits and vegetables so they will be ready in late summer/early fall.

