Lightning strike kills man working on roof in Florida

lightning
lightning(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DELTONA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man died in central Florida after being struck by lightning while working on a roof on Monday afternoon.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they responded to a home on Sterling Pointe Drive in Deltona around 2 p.m. Witnesses say their coworker Edvin J. Velasquez Cinto, 24, had been on the roof when a lightning bolt struck him.

Velasquez Cinto was knocked from the roof causing him to hit the concrete below. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Deputies say information gathered at the scene and findings from an examination of the victim’s body are consistent with a lightning strike. The official cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

