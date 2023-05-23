Man arrested after leading Clay County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase in stolen vehicle

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:19 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Clay County man wanted for drug charges and for stealing a vehicle, was arrested after getting lost in Putnam County.

Clay County Sheriff’s deputies were pursuing Austin Cox, 25, in a stolen vehicle Sunday night after he tried crashing into a deputy.

The chase continued into Putnam County, where Cox got lost and eventually went off-road into a cattle field.

Cox ditched the vehicle, and tried covering himself in mud to evade deputies.

He was found by a K9 deputy.

Cox was booked into the Putnam County Jail on charges of battery on an officer, drug charges, among others.

