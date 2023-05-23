Marion County deputies arrest 20 men during undercover operation

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 20 men on Tuesday during an undercover operation to protect children.

Operation “M.A.P. MIRAGE” involved investigators going undercover and exchanging messages with men who were trying to have sex with children.

Fourteen men traveled to Marion County to meet a child between the ages of 14 and 16 years old. Instead of finding a child, they were met with law enforcement officers.

Nine men asked the undercover agents posing as children for sex. Some shared sexually explicit photos. Six of those men were arrested and warrants were issued for the remaining three.

The following agencies also assisted in the investigation: ICAC North Florida Task Force, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, Belleview Police Department, Ocala Police Department, Gainesville Police Department, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, and Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

“I am disgusted and dismayed that there are people in this world who seek to harm innocent children,” said Sheriff Billy Woods. “I will never stop devoting every resource I have at my disposal to bring to justice anyone trying to harm a child in my county. I am grateful for the dedication of each participant in this operation and their work to get these vile individuals into my jail.”

