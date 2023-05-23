Ron DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday in conversation with Elon Musk

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
By Jessica Dean, CNN
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will announce his 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday night in a conversation with Twitter owner Elon Musk, a spokesperson for his political team tells CNN.

The announcement, which was first reported by NBC News, will take place on Twitter Spaces, where the platform’s users can participate in audio conversations, and will be moderated by tech entrepreneur David Sacks.

CNN has reached out to Musk for comment.

Every Republican lawmaker in both chambers representing every part of North Central Florida has endorsed DeSantis in his contest with Donald Trump

