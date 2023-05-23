Santa Fe track & field star Kyren Washington signs with Oklahoma

High jumper repeated as state champ last week
High jumper repeated as state champ last week
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -If you’re a state champion athlete, sooner or later, a top program will find you. In the case of Santa Fe’s Kyren Washington, that school happens to be nicknamed the Sooners.

Washington, a state champion high jumper, signed his letter of intent to compete for Oklahoma on Monday. Last week, Washington won his second straight Class 2A state crown, soaring to a leap of 6 feet, 9 and a half inches. Washington stands 6-foot-5 and also played basketball for the Raiders.

Oklahoma recently finished fourth in the Big 12 men’s conference meet.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant
Carlos Kerney, 43, sentenced to 30 years
Gainesville man sentenced to 30 years behind bars

Latest News

Buchholz High School, Tuesday
A trio of Buchholz athletes commit to colleges
A trio of Buchholz athletes commit to colleges
Santa Fe track & field star Kyren Washington signs with Oklahoma
Branford 2 Jay 1
Branford softball team punches their Class 1A ticket to their first state championship, 2-1; Dixie County falls 6-2