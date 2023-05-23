Santa Fe track & field star Kyren Washington signs with Oklahoma

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -If you’re a state champion athlete, sooner or later, a top program will find you. In the case of Santa Fe’s Kyren Washington, that school happens to be nicknamed the Sooners.

Washington, a state champion high jumper, signed his letter of intent to compete for Oklahoma on Monday. Last week, Washington won his second straight Class 2A state crown, soaring to a leap of 6 feet, 9 and a half inches. Washington stands 6-foot-5 and also played basketball for the Raiders.

Oklahoma recently finished fourth in the Big 12 men’s conference meet.

