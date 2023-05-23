Semi-truck fire on I-75 closes exit ramp in Alachua County

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A semi-truck caught on fire on Interstate 75 in Alachua County on Tuesday afternoon.

Alachua Police officers and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the vehicle fire around 1:30 p.m. on I-75 Northbound at Exit 399, near the city of Alachua.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, however, the exit ramp was blocked by emergency crews.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until the roadway is cleared.

