Seven UF baseball players earned All-SEC Honors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida baseball team earned the top seed in the SEC tournament and were recognized today by the conference. A league-high seven Gators collected the sought after All-SEC honors.

Jac Caglianone - Caglianone added more hardware after being the top first baseman in the SEC last year. The “two-way” player shattered the single season home run record with 28 home runs. The Tampa, FL native holds a strong batting average of .350. He added a team leading 76 runs batted in, and 13 doubles to his career total. On the mound, he has hit his stride with back-to-back wins vs Vanderbilt and at Kentucky. Caglianone has a record of 6-2 with a ERA of 3.96

Wyatt Langford - Last year, Langford was named to the Second Team All-SEC last year. Langford upgraded to the First Team for the first time. The Trenton, FL native did not let a midseason injury affect his stats. Langford is on the road to possible career high numbers into the postseason. He has 16 homers, 41 runs batted in and second in the SEC with a .399 batting average

Josh Rivera - The leading shortstop candidate for the Brooks Wallace award is on his way to career high numbers as the Gators start the postseason Wednesday. Rivera has a .361 batting average, a strong .460 on-base percentage and second on the team with a .629 slugging percentage. Rivera has 14 jacks on the season and on the good with the gloves as he only has recorded six errors for the year.

Cade Kurland: Kurland is only 17 years old and leads the conference for all freshmen with 62 runs scored, 14 doubles and 44 runs batted in. Kurland has more home runs as a second baseman than any Gator in program history.

Brandon Neely: The Seville, FL native was 10 for 10 in save opportunities in the closer role for the Gators. Neely held opposing teams to a .221 batting average. A 1.22 WHIP, 3.65 ERA and struck out 52 batters this season

Luke Heyman: Heyman joins Kurland on the All-SEC Freshman team. In 39 games, Heyman has nine homers and a .336 batting average with a terrific .603 slugging percentage in 131 at-bats.

Brandon Sproat: Sproat earned his spot on the Second Team All-SEC. The fourth year Gator finished the regular season with a 7-3 record. The Pace, FL produce chalked up over 100 strikeouts for the first time in his career. Sproat has a 1.17 WHIP and opponents only mustered up a paltry .200 batting average against him.

