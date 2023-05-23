A trio of Buchholz athletes commit to colleges

Bobcats persevered through difficult recruiting landscape to find colleges
Bobcats persevered through tough recruiting landscape to find colleges
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Three Buchholz athletes, two football players and a basketball player, announced their college destinations together at a letter of intent ceremony on Tuesday.

Offensive lineman Bryan Rosenberg will play as a preferred walk-on at the University of Florida. It was a goal of Rosenberg to stay home for school.

“It means everything to be able to have my family watch my games,” said Rosenberg. “I have pictures of me as a newborn baby with a Gator hat on, so I couldn’t be more excited.”

Rosenberg’s teammate, long snapper George Shannon, committed to West Florida, a Division II powerhouse. Shannon knows it’s difficult to get recruited for the one skill he has mastered.

“You’ve got to recruit yourself,” said Shannon. “It’s a lot of going out there representing yourself to other people and putting your best foot forward.”

Buchholz basketball player Ryan Webster signed his letter of intent with Endicott, a Division III progeam in Beverly, Massachusetts. Webster also found it difficult to navigate the current recruiting landscape, in which schools often pass over high school seniors to go after a transfer or a player seeking a fifth year.

“I found it really aggravating,” said Webster. “There were a lot of nights I felt I wasn’t going to play college basketball, it was just help from my family, coaches, made me feel better about it, it just really helped me.”

No matter their paths , all three Bobcats know they can continue to live out their athletic dreams.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant
Carlos Kerney, 43, sentenced to 30 years
Gainesville man sentenced to 30 years behind bars

Latest News

A trio of Buchholz athletes commit to colleges
Santa Fe High School, Monday
Santa Fe track & field star Kyren Washington signs with Oklahoma
Santa Fe track & field star Kyren Washington signs with Oklahoma
Branford 2 Jay 1
Branford softball team punches their Class 1A ticket to their first state championship, 2-1; Dixie County falls 6-2