A trio of Buchholz athletes commit to colleges

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Three Buchholz athletes, two football players and a basketball player, announced their college destinations together at a letter of intent ceremony on Tuesday.

Offensive lineman Bryan Rosenberg will play as a preferred walk-on at the University of Florida. It was a goal of Rosenberg to stay home for school.

“It means everything to be able to have my family watch my games,” said Rosenberg. “I have pictures of me as a newborn baby with a Gator hat on, so I couldn’t be more excited.”

Rosenberg’s teammate, long snapper George Shannon, committed to West Florida, a Division II powerhouse. Shannon knows it’s difficult to get recruited for the one skill he has mastered.

“You’ve got to recruit yourself,” said Shannon. “It’s a lot of going out there representing yourself to other people and putting your best foot forward.”

Buchholz basketball player Ryan Webster signed his letter of intent with Endicott, a Division III progeam in Beverly, Massachusetts. Webster also found it difficult to navigate the current recruiting landscape, in which schools often pass over high school seniors to go after a transfer or a player seeking a fifth year.

“I found it really aggravating,” said Webster. “There were a lot of nights I felt I wasn’t going to play college basketball, it was just help from my family, coaches, made me feel better about it, it just really helped me.”

No matter their paths , all three Bobcats know they can continue to live out their athletic dreams.

