Two former inmates are on their way to court for voting illegally

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:50 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The last two former Alachua County Jail inmates charged with voting illegally in the 2020 election are on their way to court.

On May 22nd, Kelvin Bolton was granted a motion to postpone a case management conference to late August.

And Christopher Wiggins pleaded not guilty last year but has a “Change of plea” hearing now set for June 12th.

45-year-old John Rivers was sentenced to two years of probation.

The jury found Rivers not guilty on charges of providing false information while registering.

