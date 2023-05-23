Two former inmates are on their way to court for voting illegally

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The last two former Alachua County Jail inmates charged with voting illegally in the 2020 election are on their way to court.

On May 22nd, Kelvin Bolton was granted a motion to postpone a case management conference to late August.

And Christopher Wiggins pleaded not guilty last year but has a “Change of plea” hearing now set for June 12th.

45-year-old John Rivers was sentenced to two years of probation.

The jury found Rivers not guilty on charges of providing false information while registering.

TRENDING: Judge to rule on injunction in lawsuit against Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.