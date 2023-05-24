‘100 Deadliest Days’: FDOT officials are educating parents about teen-related deadly crashes

By Alexus Goings
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Every teen looks forward to getting behind the wheel, and because of this, officials with the Florida Department of Transportation are highlighting some safety protocols that can keep them safe on the road.

The “100 deadliest days” for teen drivers begins on Memorial Day. FDOT officials said teen-related deadly crashes increase 16% through Labor Day.

Alachua County first responders and health care workers from UF Health Shands will share their experiences with teen-related crashes that led to serious injuries or deaths at a community meeting. This ties in with their “Target-Zero initiative”, to reduce the number of transportation-related serious injuries and deaths across Florida to ZERO.

“It’s very important to get a message out to them to remind them to not do risky behaviors when driving through the summer months,” said FDOT communications manager Tracy Hisler-Pace. “If they were to get into a crash, it’s more likely for them to be injured severely or even killed.”

Speeding, not wearing a seat belt, being under the influence, having too many people in one vehicle, and texting and driving are some common risk factors.

Hisler-Pace said parents are the best line of defense to make sure their teen drives safely.

“Talk to them have open, honest conversations about the things that can happen. I know talking about crashes can be scary but you can do it in a way that you can educate your children,” said Hisler-Pace.

Guest speakers including attorney general Ashley Moody will be at the event. It starts at 1:30 today at the FDOT maintenance building at 5301 NE 39th Ave in Gainesville.

